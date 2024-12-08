Business Standard
Home / Politics / Babri post row: SP's Maha unit like 'B team' of BJP, says Aaditya Thackeray

Babri post row: SP's Maha unit like 'B team' of BJP, says Aaditya Thackeray

On Saturday, the SP's Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi had hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) over a newspaper advertisement and MLC Milind Narvekar's X post connected to the demolition.

Aditya Thackeray, Aditya, Thackeray

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday called the Maharashtra unit of Samajwadi Party the "B team" of the BJP, his remark coming a day after the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said it would quit MVA over a social media post by Uddhav Thackeray's aide hailing the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

"Some times the state unit of the SP acts like the B team of the BJP. (SP national chief) Akhilesh Yadavji is fighting the battle (against the BJP). But don't get me started on who the state SP helped in the recent (assembly) polls," Thackeray told reporters.  On Saturday, the SP's Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi had hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) over a newspaper advertisement and MLC Milind Narvekar's X post connected to the demolition.  "If anyone in the Maha Vikas Aghadi speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?" Azmi had asked. Hitting back, Thackeray on Sunday said his party's Hindutva was all inclusive.  "The BJP speaks of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (progress for all), while we do it on the ground. Uddhav Thackeray takes along everybody and people of Maharashtra have seen it," the Worli MLA and former state minister asserted.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

samajwadi party flag

SP decides to walk out of MVA after Babri demolition post by Uddhav's aide

Supreme Court, SC

SC forms special bench to hear pleas challenging Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court, SC

Ex-SC judge slams 2019 judgement in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Indian police

Security heightened for 'Babri demolition day' anniversary in Ayodhya

Indian police

Security beefed up outside Shahi Eidgah in Mathura on Babri demolition day

Topics : Babri Masjid Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon