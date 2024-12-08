Business Standard
Home / Politics / Stop misleading people about EVMs, accept poll mandate: Shinde to Oppn

Stop misleading people about EVMs, accept poll mandate: Shinde to Oppn

Shinde said the ruling Mahayuti alliance won the November 20 assembly polls because of its work, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi must accept the people's mandate and support the government

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde said the opposition must accept the people's mandate that they have been decisively defeated. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of misleading people about electronic voting machines and not accepting their mandate.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said the ruling Mahayuti alliance won the November 20 assembly polls because of its work, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi must accept the people's mandate and support the government in development works.

The Mahayuti combine of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept the recently held polls, winning 230 out of 288 seats, while the opposition bloc of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) managed just 46 seats. The opposition parties have alleged irregularities with EVMs for its poll losses and demanded the use of ballot papers.

 

Slamming the opposition, the Shiv Sena chief said, "When you win, there is no EVM scam, but the machine becomes bad when you lose. This is not the right approach."  He said the opposition must accept the people's mandate that they have been decisively defeated.

People have shown the opposition its place and proved that they don't vote for those who sit at home, the deputy chief minister said.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, 2.48 crore votes went to the Mahayuti, which is 43.55 per cent. The MVA polled 2.5 crore votes, which was 43.71 per cent. Still, the opposition got 31 seats, and Mahayuti won 17. Should we say there was an EVM scam?" he asked.

Shinde said creating confusion about a democratically elected government was not good for democracy.

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh

Congress demands debate in Parliament on full gamut of India-China ties

Aam Aadmi Party

As long as Amit Shah remains HM, murders will happen daily in Delhi: AAP

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor slams BJP, says 'attack-dog' behaviour embarrassment to India

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul to attend Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp in Jaipur today

Giriraj Singh

Identify Bangladeshis, Rohingya working as delivery agents: Giriraj Singh

"People have given us the mandate for our work. Stop crying and accept the development work we have done. Accept the mandate," he said.

He further questioned how members of the opposition parties who boycotted the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday to protest the EVM issue took oath as MLAs on Sunday.

"Does this mean they have abandoned the issue?" he said.

Shinde pointed out that the opposition won the assembly election in Jharkhand and the bypolls to the Nanded (Maharashtra) and Wayanad (Kerala) Lok Sabha seats.

He said while the Mahayuti polled 49.30 per cent votes, getting 3.18 crore votes, MVA received 2.35 crore votes, which is a difference of 1 crore votes.

There will be no illegal work and no injustice to anyone, he said.

The government functions as per the Constitution, Shinde said on reports of the Waqf Board sending notice to farmers in Latur.

Shinde's statement about votes has come a day after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said a comparison between votes polled and seats won by political parties in the Maharashtra assembly polls was surprising.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said as a senior leader, Pawar shouldn't mislead the country.

"You will come out of this if you accept defeat. I expect you to give your colleagues advice on introspection," he stated in his post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Uday Samant

Oppn mislead people on EVMs instead of accepting defeat: Mahayuti leaders

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar take oath as members of Maharashtra Assembly

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Eknath Shinde was unwilling to join new govt, says Shiv Sena leader

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

How Devendra Fadnavis convinced Eknath Shinde to join Maharashtra govt

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'No shocks ahead': Devendra Fadnavis assures stability after taking oath

Topics : Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Mumbai Shiv Sena NCP ajit pawar Uddhav Thackeray BJP Congress EVMs Sharad Pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon