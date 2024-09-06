Business Standard
Home / Politics / In presence of Nadda, Nitish Kumar dubs alliances with RJD 'mistake'

In presence of Nadda, Nitish Kumar dubs alliances with RJD 'mistake'

The JD(U) chief's remark came at a function where he shared the stage with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks during the inauguration of a eye hospital and laying of foundation stone for various health projects by Health Minister J.P. Nadda, at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science in Patna, Friday,Sept.6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday termed his past alliances with arch rival Lalu Prasad's RJD as a "mistake" that he committed twice but was determined not to repeat again.
The JD(U) chief's remark came at a function where he shared the stage with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is also the BJP's national president.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Our relationship goes back to the 1990s... all the good work in Bihar has been done under our stewardship", said the JD(U) supremo, whose outfit was earlier called the Samata Party.
Referring to the RJD, without mentioning it by name, the CM said, "Those who were in power before me did nothing. It was a mistake on my part to have gone with them on two occasions. But I do not wish to repeat that mistake. I shall stay here (with the NDA)".
 
The Bihar Chief Minister, who had returned to the NDA in January, kept asserting during Lok Sabha polls, especially at rallies where he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that he would now be with the BJP "forever".
Kumar's latest proclamation of loyalty towards the BJP, which has now lost majority in the Lok Sabha and become heavily dependent on allies like JD(U) to survive in power at the Centre, comes in the backdrop of his recent meeting with Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who served as his deputy whenever he shared power with the RJD.
Although Yadav has clarified that he had gone to attend a meeting where his presence was required in his capacity as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, a section of the media has been furiously speculating yet another volte face (palti) by Kumar, who has the dubious distinction of resigning and returning as Chief Minister six times in the past one decade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM lays foundation stone for Rs 1,347 cr drinking water project

Monkeypox

Bihar issues advisory on Monkeypox, health desk to be set up at airport

Bihar's Rajgir to host Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Decoded: Will Bihar's first Sports Academy be a gamechanger for athletes?

KC Tyagi

Rajiv Ranjan appointed as new JD(U) spokesperson after KC Tyagi resigns

Bihar's Rajgir to host Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Bihar's Rajgir to host 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey India

Topics : Nitish Kumar Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP rjd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon