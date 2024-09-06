SC dismisses plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking injunction against the BJP and restrain it from using 'kamal' or lotus as the party symbol. Observing that the plea has been filed for publicity, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale upheld the Madhya Pradesh High Court order which dismissed the suit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "You want name and fame for yourself. Look at the plea, what is the kind of relief claimed by you? Dismissed," the bench said. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by one Jayant Vipat challenging an order of the Madras High Court which dismissed his plea saying there was no merit in the plea.

Initially, the District Judge, Dewas, had dismissed the suit and the order was challenged in the high court.

"This court is of the considered opinion that trial court has properly considered all alleged grounds which have been raised by appellants and no illegality or perversity has been committed by trial court while passing the impugned order for dismissal of the civil suit on account of default of requisite court fees," the high court had said.

Vipat contended that BJP as a political party is not entitled to draw benefits which are available to a registered political party in accordance with provisions of the Peoples Representation Act, 1951.