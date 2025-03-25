Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' valour; will build memorial: Fadnavis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mar 25 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

The third battle of Panipat was a symbol of the bravery of Marathas and not the defeat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a debate on the 'Last Week Motion' initiated by the opposition, Fadnavis said the state government is building a 'Shiv Smarak' (memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) in Agra.

Land is also being acquired for building a memorial in Panipat (Haryana), where the third battle of Panipat was fought between the Marathas and (Afghan ruler) Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761, he said.

To this, opposition NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad asked why a memorial is being built in Panipat where Abdali defeated the Marathas.

 

"Panipat is not a symbol of our bravery or our defeat. It will remind me of defeat. It was between Ahmad Shah Abdali and (Maratha general) Sadashivrao Bhau. There is no memorial of defeat in the world," Awhad said.

Fadnavis then said, "The battle of Panipat is a symbol of Marathas' bravery and not defeat."  Talking about the historic battle, the CM said it reflected Marathas' valour.

The emperor in Delhi was paying "chauth" (a kind of tribute) to Marathas. When Abdali conquered Delhi, he wrote to Marathas asking them to come to save Delhi, Fadnavis said.

The Marathas went to Delhi, defeated Abdali. The Afghan ruler then fled and camped across the Yamuna river, he said.

Abdali then wrote a letter to Marathas seeking a truce that Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan should be considered his territory and rest of the country will be of Marathas, the CM said.

"The Marathas were not linked to (the conflict) but asserted that they will not cede an inch to Abdali. The Marathas fought for the country so that the three regions remain part of India," Fadnavis added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Devendra Fadnavis Maratha issue Mughal empire Maharashtra

Mar 25 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

