Home / Politics / Political power key to 'achche din' for Dalits, says BSP chief Mayawati

Political power key to 'achche din' for Dalits, says BSP chief Mayawati

Mayawati urged for a renewed and intensified campaign to unite all sections and secure political power to end social discrimination

Mayawati

Mayawati said it was the BSP that helped Dalits secure their Constitutional right to the reservation (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said only political power can bring "good days" for the Dalits and Bahujans.

"Winning political power is the only way to bring 'achche din' for Bahujans," the party supremo said at a state-level special meeting of BSP's OBC officials. Mayawati said that the Bahujan community, particularly OBCs, has been severely affected by caste-based and narrow-minded politics.

She claimed that, like Dalits, OBCs have been deprived of their Constitutional reservation benefits due to new policies that have rendered quota ineffective.

Mayawati urged for a renewed and intensified campaign to unite all sections and secure political power to end social discrimination.

 

"To free themselves from humiliation, all sections of the Bahujan community must unite and strengthen their political power. We must start a new and aggressive campaign at the village level to expose the anti-Dalit and anti-OBC agendas of Congress, BJP, and SP," she said.

She added, "Defeating casteist parties like BJP, Congress, and SP and securing political power is the only effective way for Bahujans to bring their 'achhe din'."  The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that OBCs had always been divided and marginalised until the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations.

She said it was the BSP that helped them secure their Constitutional right to the reservation.

Accusing rival parties of conspiring against BSP, Mayawati said, "In 2012, casteist parties worked together to remove BSP from power in Uttar Pradesh. Since then, Dalits and OBCs have suffered under successive governments, and their condition has only worsened."  During the meeting, Mayawati also spoke at length about the development work undertaken during her four terms as UP chief minister. She recalled that in 2011, her government had written to then-prime minister Manmohan Singh, demanding a caste-based census.

"Opposition parties have created small caste-based parties and organisations to divide and weaken Bahujan unity. While some leaders of these outfits fulfil their personal and family interests, their communities remain deprived. Only under BSP's banner can the entire community's interests be safeguarded," she asserted.

Mayawati alleged that all major political parties -- Congress, BJP, and SP -- were equally responsible for misleading and exploiting Dalits and OBCs.

"These parties deceive Dalits and OBCs with sweet words and false promises. But they will never truly work for their uplifting. The sooner people understand this and take control of their destiny, the better," she said.

Mayawati also instructed party members to organise district-level discussions across the country on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

She announced that BSP leaders would garland Ambedkar's statues in Lucknow and Noida as a tribute to the architect of the Constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party BSP Dalits in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

