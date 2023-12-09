Sensex (0.44%)
Bengal CM Banerjee seeks audience with PM to press for state's dues

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she has sought an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press the demands for the financial dues which the Centre owes to the state.

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Banerjee told reporters at the Bagdogra airport near Siliguri in north Bengal that she will be visiting the national capital and sought an appointment in any of the three days between December 18 and 20.
"I will go to Delhi accompanied by few MPs of the party this month and have sought an audience with the Prime Minister to press for the state's dues which the Centre owes to us," she said.
"I have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister in any of the days on 18, 19 and 20th of this month," she added.
Banerjee said that the Centre is collecting GST from the state but not sharing the proceeds. "Many of the funds which the state is eligible for getting under various central schemes like MGNREGA are also not forthcoming. The state is being deprived of its financial dues from the Centre," the chief minister said.
Though the Centre has stopped its share of funds for various welfare schemes, the state is still continuing them with its own resources, she said.
Banerjee is currently on a week-long tour of north Bengal.

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

