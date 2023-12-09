Sensex (0.44%)
KCR elected BRS Legislature Party leader in new Telangana Assembly

The election was announced at a meeting of the newly-elected BRS MLAs here

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Telangana, in Hyderabad, Thursday | Photo: PTI

K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Saturday elected as the leader of the BRS Legislature Party in the new Assembly.
The election was announced at a meeting of the newly-elected BRS MLAs here.
"The BRS Legislative Party, which met at Telangana Bhavan ahead of the third Assembly session, unanimously elected former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the leader of the BRSLP," the BRS said on 'X.'

Former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposed Rao's name, which was supported by former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari, it said.
The meeting was chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.
The BRS won 39 out of the total 119 seats in the recent Assembly election. The Congress bagged 64 seats, while the BJP, AIMIM and CPI secured eight, seven and one respectively.
Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of KCR, said he could not attend the BRS Legislature meeting on Saturday and the swearing in at the Legislative Assembly because of his father's medical condition.
"Have sought another date from the Assembly Secretary for taking the oath along with 4-5 other MLAs who have also not been able to attend today," Rama Rao said on 'X'.
Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Friday successfully underwent an operation for left Total Hip Replacement at a private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.
The usual course of his recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks, according to the hospital where he was being treated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Politics KCR

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

