Business Standard
Home / Politics / Bharat Jodo Yatra was massive booster dose for Congress, says Ramesh

Bharat Jodo Yatra was massive booster dose for Congress, says Ramesh

Today is the 2nd anniversary of the start of the truly transformational Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

This yatra led to unprecedented connectivity and collectivity and was a massive booster dose. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was a "massive booster dose" for the party and heralded a change in the country's politics.
"Today is the 2nd anniversary of the start of the truly transformational Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. Over 200 Bharat Yatris led by Rahul Gandhi completed the 4000 km long yatra, overwhelmingly on foot, over a period of 145 days and covering 12 states and 2 UTs," Ramesh said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This yatra led to unprecedented connectivity and collectivity and was a massive booster dose for the Indian National Congress. It heralded a change in the politics of our country as well," he said.
 
It provided the impetus for the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during Jan-March 2024, Ramesh added.
Rahul Gandhi launched the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022. It culminated on January 30, 2023 as Gandhi capped his ambitious 145-day journey in Srinagar.
During the course of the yatra, he addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

More From This Section

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

After LS poll results, ties between PM, RSS have nosedived: Congress

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

J&K Assembly polls: Rs 18,000 to women heads of family in BJP manifesto

PremiumFrom left: Vinesh Phogat, Wrestler, joined Congress on Sep 6; Bajrang Punia, Wrestler, joined Congress on Sep 6; Yusuf Pathan, Cricketer, joined TMC on Mar 10; Devendra Jhajharia, Javelin thrower, joined BJP on Mar 2

Why cricketers, sportspersons rarely succeed in politics unlike film stars

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang, KC Venugopal, Venugopal

Bajrang Punia appointed working president of All India Kisan Congress

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang, KC Venugopal, Venugopal

If Vinesh wants to be 'Cong ki beti', what objection can we have: Anil Vij

With over 4,000 kilometres under his belt, Gandhi had managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors. The march saw participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.
Besides, writers and military veterans, including former Army chief Gen (Retd) Deepak Kapoor and ex-Navy chief Admiral (Retd) L Ramdas, and noted people such as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram had also participated in the yatra.
Opposition leaders such as National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut and the NCP's Supriya Sule, had also walked alongside Gandhi at various points in time during the march.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Congress levels fresh conflict of interest charges against Sebi chief Buch

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Rs 62k cr claims settled for just Rs 16k cr after Adani's takeover: Cong

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Will PM Modi hijack another Cong guarantee and conduct caste census: Jairam

Bhupendra Yadav, Bhupendra

Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism, cites national interest

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Proverbial ostrich: Cong slams govt over unprecedented decline in wages

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Jairam Ramesh Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon