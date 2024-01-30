BJP asks TMC not to stage protests over MGNREGA dues during exam month

Accusing the TMC of misusing central funds allocated for West Bengal, the BJP on Monday said the state's ruling party should not stage protests demanding dues from the Union government in February as it will inconvenience lakhs of students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on January 26 gave the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear all dues failing which the party would launch a massive protest.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters that if the TMC goes ahead with the programme, the BJP will hold counter-sit-ins demanding that the state come up with figures for utilisation of central allocations under various schemes.

"Please think about lakhs of children who will appear for their class 10 and 12 board exams in February. You don't have the right. If you still go ahead with the dharna, BJP will launch counter-agitations," Adhikari said.

Cass 10 and 12 exams of various boards including those of West Bengal will begin next month.

The BJP leader said, "The Centre had allocated thousands of crores of rupees to West Bengal under the PM housing scheme despite not receiving audit reports. The Prime Minister had granted Rs 3750 crore to the state for relief package following Cyclone Amphan. But what about the utilisation of those funds?



A 'cut money syndicate' is looting the state, Adhikari claimed.

Accusing the TMC of indulging in theatrics on the MGNREGA issue, he said, "The BJP will screen the fake job card holders who were falsely made beneficiaries of central projects 0and ensure that those who are really in need are not deprived."



To another question, he said the date of announcement for Lok Sabha elections will be announced in March.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that BJP leaders like Adhikari were responsible for stalling the release of MGNREGA wages for the poor in West Bengal and making false claims about misuse of central funds.

"Adhikari had joined BJP to shield himself from CBI-ED investigations as he is an accused in scams. He is making incoherent statements to hide his own guilt," Ghosh added.

Adhikari, a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, defected to the BJP in 2020.