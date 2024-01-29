Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states to be held on February 27

According to the poll body, the last date of filing nominations is February 15, while the scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 16

View of the Rajya Sabha during division for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament

The Rajya Sabha or the Upper House of the Parliament has a total strength of 239 members

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The biennial elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in as many as 15 states will be held on February 27, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday.

“While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3,” the poll body said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The voting process will take place on February 27. Thereafter, the counting of votes will happen the same day at 5 pm, the ECI said. The polling hours will be between 9 am and 4 pm.

According to the poll body, the last date of filing nominations is February 15, while the scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 16.

The retiring Rajya Sabha members belong to Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

This year, a total of 69 Rajya Sabha seats are up for election, including the latest 56, which come ahead of the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha nominees in Delhi, Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, and N D Guptaa, were elected unopposed.

The elections were scheduled for January 19. However, the results were declared on January 12 itself due to a lack of nominations from other parties.

The Rajya Sabha or the Upper House of the Parliament has a total of 245 seats (233 elected, 12 appointed). At present, its total strength stands at 239 members. At present, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has the majority of seats in the House at 94, followed by the Congress with 30 seats and Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 13 seats.

The Upper House of the Parliament is a permanent one and cannot be dissolved. A member elected to the Rajya Sabha serves a tenure of six years.

According to Article 83(1) of the Constitution, one-third of the members of this House retire after every second year. These vacancies are filled by conducting “biennial elections."

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

BJP again crying CAA for votes: Mamata after Union Minister's guarantee

Newly formed Nitish Kumar-led govt holds its first cabinet meeting in Patna

Opportunism for power at its peak: Digvijaya on Nitish's return to NDA

Nitish's decision to join NDA correct, taken for Bihar's development: Min

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader's 'guarantee'

Topics : Rajya Sabha elections BS Web Reports Lok Sabha elections indian politics Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon