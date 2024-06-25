Business Standard
BJP, Cong have made Constitution communal through amendments: Mayawati

It is no longer the egalitarian and secular Constitution of Bhimrao Ambedkar, she said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said BJP and Congress governments have made the Constitution "casteist, communal and capitalistic" to a large extent through various amendments.
At a press conference here, Mayawati said both parties show copies of the Constitution inside and outside Parliament and appear to be chips of the same block.
"Their thinking also seems to be similar and both of them have made this Constitution a casteist, communal and capitalist Constitution to a large extent through various amendments," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
It is no longer the egalitarian and secular Constitution of Bhimrao Ambedkar, she said.
"The way these people are playing with the Indian Constitution for political gains is not at all appropriate," she added.
Mayawati also said the BJP and Congress governments did not implement the Mandal Commission report providing reservation benefits to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

