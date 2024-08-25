BJP conspiring to reduce UP CM Adityanath's stature: SP leader Prasad

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi adityanath, who campaigns in different state polls, has been given the "limited" responsibility of just two of the 10 assembly seats where bypolls will be held, SP leader Awadhesh Prasad said on Sunday, claiming that the BJP did this to "reduce" the CM's stature. Moreover, Adityanath has been give the responsibility of those seats, Milkipur and Katehari, where the BJP knows it will lose, the Ayodhya MP alleged. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp These are being done as part of a conspiracy by the "Delhi people", Prasad said. "We feel that the people of Delhi have something in mind. It appears they (BJP) have some plan against our Baba chief minister as they know that if the BJP loses the by-election, then the people of Delhi will get a chance to do something," Prasad said.

"Despite being the chief minister of the entire state, the 'Delhi people' (BJP leadership) have limited Yogi Adityanath only to the by-elections of Milkipur and Katehari assembly seats. The BJP have a conspiracy against the chief minister and know that the party will lose the Milkipur and Katehari assembly by-elections badly, that is why Adityanath has been given the responsibility of these seats," Prasad told reporters here.

Prasad claimed that the BJP knows that they would lose from Milkipur and Katehari seats. "So they have deliberately given him the responsibility of both these places." The Milkipur by-election has been made Yogi versus Awadhesh Prasad.

"Awadhesh Prasad is not alone. The public is with him. People of all castes and communities are with him there. The BJP will lose badly," he said.

Prasad said, "By-elections are to be held on 10 seats but the BJP is fighting this election considering it a national election. The BJP has lost Faizabad-Ayodhya, the land of Maryada Purushottam, and the great people there".

"God-like voters have given the message to the whole country and the world that now politics based on religion will not work in this country. Politics of brotherhood and saving the constitution will work.