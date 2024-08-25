Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / BJP conspiring to reduce UP CM Adityanath's stature: SP leader Prasad

BJP conspiring to reduce UP CM Adityanath's stature: SP leader Prasad

Moreover, Adityanath has been give the responsibility of those seats, Milkipur and Katehari, where the BJP knows it will lose, the Ayodhya MP alleged

Awadhesh Prasad, Awadhesh

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi adityanath, who campaigns in different state polls, has been given the "limited" responsibility of just two of the 10 assembly seats where bypolls will be held, SP leader Awadhesh Prasad said on Sunday, claiming that the BJP did this to "reduce" the CM's stature.
Moreover, Adityanath has been give the responsibility of those seats, Milkipur and Katehari, where the BJP knows it will lose, the Ayodhya MP alleged.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These are being done as part of a conspiracy by the "Delhi people", Prasad said.
"We feel that the people of Delhi have something in mind. It appears they (BJP) have some plan against our Baba chief minister as they know that if the BJP loses the by-election, then the people of Delhi will get a chance to do something," Prasad said.
"Despite being the chief minister of the entire state, the 'Delhi people' (BJP leadership) have limited Yogi Adityanath only to the by-elections of Milkipur and Katehari assembly seats. The BJP have a conspiracy against the chief minister and know that the party will lose the Milkipur and Katehari assembly by-elections badly, that is why Adityanath has been given the responsibility of these seats," Prasad told reporters here.
Prasad claimed that the BJP knows that they would lose from Milkipur and Katehari seats. "So they have deliberately given him the responsibility of both these places." The Milkipur by-election has been made Yogi versus Awadhesh Prasad.
"Awadhesh Prasad is not alone. The public is with him. People of all castes and communities are with him there. The BJP will lose badly," he said.

More From This Section

Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP's Patna Sahib candidate

Cong should tell why its state govts have not fulfilled OPS promise: BJP

Virendra Sachdeva, Virendra, Bansuri Swaraj, Bansuri

Five AAP MCD councillors including Pawan Sehrawat, Mamata Pawan join BJP

Modi, Narendra Modi

My govt did more for women in 10 yrs than was done since Independence: PM

PM Modi

Youth with no political background joining politics good for democracy: PM

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabilise K'taka govt: Cong MLA

Prasad said, "By-elections are to be held on 10 seats but the BJP is fighting this election considering it a national election. The BJP has lost Faizabad-Ayodhya, the land of Maryada Purushottam, and the great people there".
"God-like voters have given the message to the whole country and the world that now politics based on religion will not work in this country. Politics of brotherhood and saving the constitution will work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's popularity slips, but the BJP leader still towers over his rivals

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Countless questions waiting for BJP in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

CEO, Official, employee

Over 1 mn UP govt staff risk salary loss if assets not declared by Aug 31

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP govt to provide 200k jobs over next two years, says CM Adityanath

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: Akhilesh Yadav

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon