Youth with no political background joining politics good for democracy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said countless people from all walks of life joined the freedom movement | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that a lot of things are happening in India in the 21st century which are strengthening the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat'. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, he said his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions and urged the youngsters to enter public life for a developed India and stronger democracy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Countless people from all walks of life joined the freedom movement even though they had no political background, he noted.

"They devoted themselves entirely to India's independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again," he said.

A large number of young people are willing to join politics, and all they need is right opportunity and guidance, he said.

Modi said youngsters have written to him and reacted on social media to his call. They have noted that family politics suppresses new talent, he added.

During the programme, Modi spoke to several young entrepreneurs helming different space start-ups as they highlighted their work. They praised the growing vibrant space eco system in the country.

The prime minister said the youth of the country has benefitted a lot from various reforms in the space sector.

On the occasion, he noted that India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23 to mark the first anniversary of the successful landing of its spacecraft on the Moon.

Highlighting works of different organisations and people in improving environment, he batted for collective efforts in the field.