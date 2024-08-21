BJP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: Akhilesh Yadav

Computer can prepare the complete list for honestly appointing 69,000 teachers in three hours, BJP wants three months: SP chief. (Photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wanted to drag the issue of recruitment of assistant teachers. The Allahabad High Court had recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state within three months in line with the Basic Education Rules and Reservation Guidelines. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates of the reserved categories. "Computer can prepare the complete list for honestly appointing 69,000 teachers in three hours. The UP BJP government seeking three months for the exercise leads to suspicion," Yadav said in a post on X.

"This is creating doubts among the candidates against the scam-ridden BJP government that by taking this matter to the Supreme Court through someone, the anti-reservation BJP government wants to put it off for the rest of its tenure," he alleged.

The biggest crisis of BJP is that the public has seen its real face and character, he claimed.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said his government firmly believes that the benefit of reservation should be extended to all reserved category candidates, ensuring that no candidate faces injustice.

He had also directed the Basic Education Department to proceed according to the Allahabad High Court.