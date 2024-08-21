Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / BJP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP's delays are creating doubts among candidates against the scam-ridden govt that by taking this matter to the SC through someone, it wants to put it off for the rest of its tenure, he alleged

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Computer can prepare the complete list for honestly appointing 69,000 teachers in three hours, BJP wants three months: SP chief. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wanted to drag the issue of recruitment of assistant teachers.
The Allahabad High Court had recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state within three months in line with the Basic Education Rules and Reservation Guidelines.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates of the reserved categories.
"Computer can prepare the complete list for honestly appointing 69,000 teachers in three hours. The UP BJP government seeking three months for the exercise leads to suspicion," Yadav said in a post on X.
"This is creating doubts among the candidates against the scam-ridden BJP government that by taking this matter to the Supreme Court through someone, the anti-reservation BJP government wants to put it off for the rest of its tenure," he alleged.
The biggest crisis of BJP is that the public has seen its real face and character, he claimed.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Will protect Constitution, reservation at all costs: Rahul on lateral entry

Modi, Narendra Modi

PMO steps in, UPSC cancels advertisement for lateral entry recruitment

Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP in-charge for J&K election

Delhi excise scam: Court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 27

Delhi excise scam: Court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 27

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Chirag Paswan hails Centre for seeking cancellation of lateral entry

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said his government firmly believes that the benefit of reservation should be extended to all reserved category candidates, ensuring that no candidate faces injustice.
He had also directed the Basic Education Department to proceed according to the Allahabad High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in 2001 road blockade case

youngsters

UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

11 killed, 26 injured after van collides with bus in UP's Bulandshahr

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP to pitch itself as 'global sourcing hub' in international trade summit

solar panel

UP plans to install solar power plants along 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Akhilesh Yadav Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon