Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP in-charge for J&K election

Ram Madhav

This appointment comes into effect immediately. | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

The BJP on Tuesday appointed its former national general secretary Ram Madhav and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as in-charge for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement to this effect was issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh here.
"BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.
"This appointment comes into effect immediately," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

