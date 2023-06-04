close

BJP plans to launch helpline to 'protect' party workers in Karnataka

The Karnataka unit of the BJP has decided to launch a helpline to 'protect' BJP workers from the alleged atrocities of the Congress government

IANS Bengaluru
BJP

Representative Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:31 AM IST
The Karnataka unit of the BJP has decided to launch a helpline to 'protect' BJP workers from the alleged atrocities of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Bengaluru South MP and BJP's Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said the party will soon launch a helpline for BJP workers in the state.

"It has come to our notice that BJP workers are being targeted, threatened and false cases are being lodged against them. To protect our workers from the legal atrocities of the Congress government, a team of advocates is prepared to carry out the legal battles," Tejasvi said.

"For all these reasons, a 24x7 helpline will be launched in Karnataka for BJP workers. A team will be trained by the legal cell of the party," he said.

--IANS

mka/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Karnataka indian politics

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:31 AM IST

