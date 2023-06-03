close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No clarity in implementation of poll guarantees: BJP Karnataka chief

The details of the implementation of the schemes should be made clear to the people, he said

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday asked the Congress government to bring out a white paper on the financial situation of the state and reveal the source of revenue for implementing the five poll promises of the party.

Addressing reporters here, BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said even while implementing the guarantees, the entire process lacked clarity.

The details of the implementation of the schemes should be made clear to the people, he said.

On the 10 kg free rice scheme for BPL families implemented by the state, Kateel wanted to know whether it would be an additional 10 kg rice, besides the 5 kg rice already being provided by the Centre.

Kateel said the state will face a deep financial crisis if the Congress is implementing the guarantees only with an eye on the coming elections to local bodies and the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The state government should convey to the public the source of income for the implementation of guarantees. The Congress had announced the schemes before elections without any clarity and is implementing them without clear-cut details, he alleged.

Also Read

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress post exit from BJP

Not decided yet, says Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on joining Congress

Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Jagdish Shettar, says Congress with him

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Despite all assurances, Jagdish Shettar chose himself over party: BJP

Probe financial dealings of Solar scam judicial commission judge: Cong

Many questions to ask of PM, rail minister post Odisha train mishap: Cong

Now its Centre's turn to create 2 cr jobs as promised: Shivakumar

Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred: Pawar

Doctor prescribing cure worse than disease: Chidambaram on sedition law

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his Cabinet has decided to implement the ruling Congress's five poll guarantees, without any discrimination of caste or religion, and has fixed a timeline to operationalise the schemes within this financial year.

In its manifesto for the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to implement five guarantees -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, both in the age group of 18-25 (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on coming to power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Karnatak bypolls

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No clarity in implementation of poll guarantees: BJP Karnataka chief

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Probe financial dealings of Solar scam judicial commission judge: Cong

Congress
2 min read

Many questions to ask of PM, rail minister post Odisha train mishap: Cong

Odisha triple train crash
3 min read

Now its Centre's turn to create 2 cr jobs as promised: Shivakumar

Shivakumar
2 min read

Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred: Pawar

Ajit Pawar
2 min read

Most Popular

Rahul Gandhi's muslim league remark sparks controversy: Who said what!

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Rahul's remarks on condition of Dalits, Muslims in 'bitter truth': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati addresses media during a press conference, in New Delhi.
2 min read

'Sabka saath nahin, Brij Bhushan ka saath': Kapil Sibal's dig at govt

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Cong, BJP engage in heated war of words over Rahul's Muslim League remark

Rahul Gandhi
4 min read

Odisha train crash: Oppn condoles loss of lives, blames signalling system

Odisha train crash
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon