BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates: Of continuity and winnability

Workers celebrate after the BJP announced that PM Narendra Modi will contest again from Varanasi in the 2024 LS polls | File Photo: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for 195 Lok Sabha constituencies across 16 states and Union Territories, including 151 seats that the party had previously won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party’s focus is on “winnability”, and as such, it has fielded 108 of its sitting MPs.

In 2019, the BJP had dropped 99 of its 268 sitting MPs (of the 282 seats it won in 2014, a few were lost in by-elections over the following five years).

The BJP has also accommodated recent imports from other parties due to the “winnability” factor. They include Kripashankar