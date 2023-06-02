BJP to contest MP Assembly polls under Chouhan's leadership: Party leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership, a senior party leader said here on Friday.

Elections are due in the state by year-end. With all our might, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we will march ahead in the elections, said senior BJP leader and Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Speaking to reporters at the BJP office here, he was replying to a question about who would be the party's face in the coming elections.

Chouhan, an Other Backward Classes (OBCs) leader, has been MP chief minister four times. The OBCs constitute nearly half the population of the state. The Congress, the main opposition party, is likely to contest the elections with senior leader Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face. Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh had said recently that the party will form government in MP with Nath as chief minister.