Not seeking any int'l support, our fight is ours: Rahul Gandhi at Stanford

The Congress leader said that he wanted to to speak to a group of young students from India at the Stanford University and build relations with them

IANS San Fracisco
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
In his address at the Stanford University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified he was not seeking any international support and said that 'our fight is ours'.

While addressing a gathering at the California-based varsity on Wednesday, Rahul, who is on a six-day trip to the US, was asked about his opinion on many opposition parties across the world seeking international support.

 

To this, the former MP said: 'I'm not seeking support from anyone or anybody. I am very clear that our fight is our fight.'

 

The Congress leader said that he wanted to to speak to a group of young students from India at the Stanford University and build relations with them.

'I think it is my right to do it and I don't understand why Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't come here and do it. The Prime Minister needs to answer some hard questions,' Rahul said.

 

On a number of occasions, the BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi for defaming the country on foreign soil.

 

The saffron party had earlier slammed the former Congress president after he met Chinese diplomats during the India-China row.

 

Rahul arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, kicking off US trip during which he is slated to meet American lawmakers, think tanks and also deliver lectures at the Harvard Club.

 

He is currently travelling on an ordinary passport, after he had to surrender his diplomatic passport following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.

 

On Tuesday evening, he interacted with the Indian diaspora here.

 

While in California, he will also meet venture capitalists, tech executives and students at Silicon Valley.

 

--IANS

aks/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

