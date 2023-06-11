close

BJP will win in LS polls next year, break all election records: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections next year with a thumping majority and all previous poll records will be broken under the leadership of PM Modi

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Shinde

Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections next year with a thumping majority and all previous poll records will be broken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shiv Sena leader was speaking to a select group of reporters at the Raj Bhavan where he called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"...in the coming elections, all records of the Lok Sabha elections will be broken under the leadership of PM Modi and BJP will win the Lok Sabha polls with a thumping majority under Modi," Shinde said.

The Maharashtra CM said developmental projects were being undertaken across the country under Modi's leadership and the economy was growing rapidly.

"Getting the G20 presidency is a matter of pride for the people of the country. People from across the world are coming to India, they came to Kashmir as well, Maharashtra as well... It gives us an opportunity to give exposure to our infra projects because they come to know how much the country is moving forward.

"The world is facing economic problems, but our country's situation has improved from 11th position to fifth position because of PM Modi. His target of five trillion dollars economy is a huge achievement in itself," he said.

Shinde said he had visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and then came to Kashmir.

"Today, I met (J-K) LG Manoj Sinha. It was a goodwill meeting. He is our well-wisher. He called me for tea, so I came," he said.

The Maharashtra CM said the situation in J-K has improved a lot after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that there is a huge difference in J-K since the last time. Many developmental works are taking place.

"Roads are being built, and tourists are coming here in large numbers. A belief has been created among the people of J-K that they are getting all the facilities.

"Under the prime minister's leadership, (Union) Home Minister (Amit Shah) abrogated Article 370. We can see a lot of changes here now. Tourism is increasing, projects are going on, people will get employment. This was not seen before. But, today, there is development, that is what people want," he said.

This is a paradise and tourists come here not only from various corners of the country but also from across the world, he added.

To a question on political parties in J-K demanding the conduct of assembly elections in the Union territory, Shinde said the prime minister will definitely take a decision on it.

Shinde had formed the government in Maharashtra with the BJP's support in June last year after revolting against the then chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde's faction was in February this year recognised as the Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.

In recent days, there has some strain in the BJP-Sena ties over Kalyan Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra represented by Shinde's son Shrikant.

On Friday, Shrikant Shinde had said some leaders were trying to create hurdles in the alliance in Dombivali area (under Kalyan Lok Sabha seat) for their selfish politics and that he was ready to leave the seat since the aim was to ensure the Narendra Modi government returns with a thumping majority in the 2024 LS polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde BJP Lok Sabha Election

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

