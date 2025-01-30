Business Standard

Home / Politics / Both exposing each other's corruption: BJP attacks Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi

Both exposing each other's corruption: BJP attacks Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference here today, Trivedi cited Rahul Gandhi's remarks in a rally against Arvind Kejriwal

Sudhanshu Trivedi also pointed out that in both cases, BJP has no involvement (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday highlighted the allegations posed against each other by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and said both are exposing each other's corruption.

Addressing a press conference here today, Trivedi cited Rahul Gandhi's remarks in a rally against Arvind Kejriwal.

"Rahul Gandhi said that the liquor scam was a symbol of blatant corruption, and Kejriwal continues to award himself a certificate of honesty despite this. On the other hand, Kejriwal responded by saying that the National Herald case, which is an open-and-shut case, involves you (Rahul) in corruption and yet you are accusing us," the BJP MP said.

 

"I mention both of these statements because these are two very different kinds of scandals in Indian politics. The liquor scam is unique because there has been no other scandal in politics where the government formulated a policy, then withdrew it, and still defended it. We have never seen an example like this. The National Herald case is significant because a party has committed corruption within its own institution," he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also pointed out that in both cases, BJP has no involvement.

"The National Herald case began in October 2013 when the Congress government was in power. The first accusations in the liquor scam were made by Congress. Now, one thing is clear to the public: both parties are lying. Just six months ago, they were giving each other a clean chit, but now they are exposing each other's corruption," he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Kejriwal posted on X and said, "Modi ji puts people in jail even by making fake cases like liquor scam. Why haven't you and your family been arrested in open and shut cases like National Herald? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from the BJP? It is better if you don't preach on fear and bravery. The country knows who is a coward and who is brave."

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi also slammed the AAP Chief over his remarks on Haryana over Yamuna Water.

He claimed that the funds available for cleaning the Yamuna were not utilized.

"Perhaps no lie, even in an India-Pakistan war, has been told as Kejriwal accused other states of poisoning their rivers. The central government allocated Rs 8,500 crore for the cleaning of the Yamuna, but instead of using it, they are trying to create confusion through negative publicity. Now, it has come down to the pride and prestige of the people of Delhi," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Assembly Elections BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

