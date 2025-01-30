Business Standard

CPI to raise issues related to youth, students in all-party meetings

Kumar emphasized that the meeting should have been convened 10-15 days prior to the session, allowing for more substantial discussions and incorporation of raised issues into the government's agenda

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has expressed mixed reactions to the central government's all-party meeting,calling it as a "welcome step" but also criticizing its timing.

Kumar emphasized that the meeting should have been convened 10-15 days prior to the session, allowing for more substantial discussions and incorporation of raised issues into the government's agenda. However, the CPI will attend the meeting and raise crucial pro-people issues affecting youth and students.

"We demanded to convene this meeting at least 10 days before the commencement of the session. The meeting is a welcome step but suppose we raise certain issues, it should be reflected in the government agenda...Just one day before the commencement of the session, this (the meeting) is not going to serve any purpose, we can only exchange our views. So, CPI demanded that this meeting must be convened at least 10-15 days before the session starts. However, we are going to attend the meeting and we will raise many pro-people issues related to youth and students..," he said.

 

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, the central government called for an all-party meeting today.

Earlier on Monday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju announced that the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30.

He also appealed for the cooperation of opposition leaders in holding smooth discussions in the House during the upcoming session.

On the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, Rijiju told ANI, "On 31st January, the Budget session of Parliament will start. Before it, on 30th January, we have called an all-party meeting."

Kiren Rijiju also referred to the previous winter session of Parliament.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on January 31. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14, and the two Houses will resume their sittings on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Communist Party of India Communist party CPI All-party meet

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

