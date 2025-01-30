Business Standard

Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya migrants major security threat: Nitesh Rane

Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya migrants major security threat: Nitesh Rane

The BJP leader further said illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in India

Nitesh Rane, BJP leader, Maharashtra minister

He said BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Kirit Somaiya, were working to protect Mumbai's interests. Image: X@NiteshNRane

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has claimed Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas staying illegally in India is a major security concern and an attempt to Islamise the society.

The BJP leader further said illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in India.

"Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas staying here is a major security concern. It is an attempt to Islamise our society. Past experience shows this is a serious threat to Mumbai and the country. It is an attempt to take control of the city or the state," Rane told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Kirit Somaiya, were working to protect Mumbai's interests.

 

Illegal immigrants should not be allowed to stay in India, and should be "dumped" in Pakistan and Bangladesh, the minister said.

"We do not want such dirt here. There are dumping grounds like Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is better to dump such dirt there. Not a single Bangladeshi or Rohingya should be staying here," he said.

Responding to NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's remarks criticising the dress code at Siddhivinayak temple, Rane accused her of being opposed to Hindutva.

"Sule has a Hindutva allergy. Her reaction was expected. Has Sule ever spoken about Muslims creating radicals, dress codes in mosques, atrocities on women, or how Hindu women's lives are being ruined? Has she ever said anything on these issues? Their favourite topic is hating Hindus. Sule and other MVA leaders are like that," he claimed.

Rane hailed the dress code decision of the Siddhivinayak temple trust, which has banned short skirts and revealing clothes.

"This decision should be appreciated and followed by other temples," the BJP leader said.

Commenting on the Waqf board and the Shiv Sena (UBT), Rane equated the Uddhav Thackeray-led party with the Muslim League for allying with Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

"Thackeray and Owaisi have become like brothers. Thackeray's Sena is like the Muslim League. Whatever the (Muslim) League decides, the Sena (UBT) follows the same. When the Waqf board puts a claim on 'Matoshree' (Thackeray's private residence in Mumbai), he will understand," he said.

Topics : Bangladesh Rohingya Rohingya issue Maharashtra

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

