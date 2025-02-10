Business Standard

MEA 'crumbled badly' in handling US deportation of Indians: P Chidambaram

MEA 'crumbled badly' in handling US deportation of Indians: P Chidambaram

The former Finance Minister addressed Parliament on Monday regarding the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US via a military cargo plane that landed in Amritsar on February 5

Former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Parliament on Monday, mentioning that it had “crumbled badly” in handling the recent deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. His remarks came during the Budget session as he raised concerns over the government's response to the issue.
 
The senior Congress leader pointed out that the deportation was not unexpected, as the US had informed India in advance and provided a list of deportees. According to Chidambaram, Indian authorities verified the names of 104 individuals before their return, making the development a surprise only to the public and not to the government.
 
 

Chidambaram questions India’s response

Chidambaram questioned whether External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had addressed the issue during his recent meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which took place shortly before the deportation.
 
“I ask the government, did the EAM raise the matter with Mr Rubio?” he said in Parliament. 

Here's how much the US spent to send illegal Indian

 
The veteran politician also highlighted concerns regarding the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) followed during deportations. Under this protocol, deportees are reportedly handcuffed and their legs tied with ropes. He demanded to know whether the EAM was aware of these procedures and, if so, whether he had protested against them.

Furthermore, Chidambaram questioned why India did not send an aircraft to bring its citizens back. He warned that another list of 483 Indians identified as illegal immigrants in the US could soon face deportation and asked whether the government would arrange their return on an Indian aircraft.
 

US military aircraft used for deportation

On February 5, a US Air Force C-17A Globemaster III cargo plane landed in Amritsar, carrying 104 Indian nationals who had entered the US illegally. This was the first known instance of a military transport aircraft being used for a deportation flight to India.
 
The C-17A Globemaster III is a high-capacity military aircraft used to transport troops, vehicles, and supplies. While typically deployed for military operations, its use in deportations signals a shift in US immigration enforcement tactics.
 
The move aligns with former US President Donald Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations, a policy that primarily affects Latin American migrants but has also extended to individuals from Asia.
 

Deportation costs rise, uncertainty remains

Deploying military planes for deportations carries a significant financial burden. A recent analysis by AFP estimated that the deportation flight to India cost around $1 million (approximately Rs 8.3 crore). This is more than three times the cost of using commercial flights for similar operations.
 
With hundreds more Indians reportedly facing deportation, the Indian government is yet to clarify whether it will take steps to facilitate their return or intervene diplomatically to address concerns raised over the treatment of deportees.
 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

