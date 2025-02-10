Business Standard

Govt's U-turn on amending CNLD Act aimed at appeasing foreign firms: Cong

The U-turn has been done clearly to appease French and American companies since the PM is travelling to these two countries, alleged Jairam ramesh

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government's announcement that it will amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010 was a "U-turn" aimed at appeasing French and American companies since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to these two countries over the next four days.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that on February 8, 2015, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a booklet called 'Frequently Asked Questions and Answers on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010 and related issues'.

"Q3 said the following: 'Has India agreed to amend its Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010 (CNLD Act 2010) and the CNLD Rules of 2011? If not now, would they be amended in the future?' The Answer given to this Question by the Modi Govt then was the following: 'There is no proposal to amend the Act or the Rules.'," Ramesh said on X.

 

On February 1, 2025, the Finance Minister in her Budget speech announced that this Act will be amended, he said.

"The U-turn has been done clearly to appease French and American companies since the PM is travelling to these two countries over the next four days," Ramesh alleged and pointed out that negotiations with these companies have been going on for over 15 years.

"The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, was passed after considerable discussion both in and out of Parliament. As Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the late Arun Jaitley, had played an important role in crafting this law," the Congress leader said.

Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Modi will also pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

