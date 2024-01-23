Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Clashes break out between Cong, police during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam

A large number of police were present at the scene to stop the yatra

Congress, Congress manifesto

File image | Amid the rift with Assam Chief Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to enslave students of North East and India, adding "There is no need for any student to be afraid."

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
A large number of police were present at the scene to stop the yatra.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Police have barricaded the area and the route.
Yatra was not allowed from the centre of Guwahati city so there were heavy police deployments.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Guwahati, Assam today.
Congress workers were trying to trespass the police barricading and enter Guwahati city.
Rahul Gandhi was seen standing on the roof of the bus trying to speak to his cadre.
Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the workers from the site.
Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Yatra earlier this morning.
Amid the rift with Assam Chief Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to enslave students of North East and India, adding "There is no need for any student to be afraid."
He also alleged that the Home Minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam.
"We are being stopped everywhere. The Home Minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam. That's not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes here or not. What's important is that the students must be allowed to listen to whomever they want to. But it is not happening in any schools and colleges in Assam. You are being told that you cannot speak your language. You are being told that you cannot have your history," he said.

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

JP Nadda inaugurates BJP party office in Gandhinagar ahead of 2024 polls

Javadekar accuses LDF and UDF of hypocrisy, says 'Bharat has changed'

Congress to hold state-level workers' conventions for 2024 polls on Jan 25

Nagaland Cong Committee stages protest, alleges violence against Nyay Yatra

Saurabh Bhardwaj making false statements on Delhi slums: Delhi L-G's office

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon