Clashes break out between Cong, police during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam

A clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

A large number of police were present at the scene to stop the yatra.

Police have barricaded the area and the route.

Yatra was not allowed from the centre of Guwahati city so there were heavy police deployments.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Guwahati, Assam today.

Congress workers were trying to trespass the police barricading and enter Guwahati city.

Rahul Gandhi was seen standing on the roof of the bus trying to speak to his cadre.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the workers from the site.

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Yatra earlier this morning.

Amid the rift with Assam Chief Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to enslave students of North East and India, adding "There is no need for any student to be afraid."

He also alleged that the Home Minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam.

"We are being stopped everywhere. The Home Minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam. That's not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes here or not. What's important is that the students must be allowed to listen to whomever they want to. But it is not happening in any schools and colleges in Assam. You are being told that you cannot speak your language. You are being told that you cannot have your history," he said.