Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

He also said the Congress will win by a huge margin against the BJP in the upcoming elections

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India Biswanath Chariali (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Assam's BJP-led government has been threatening people against joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and refusing permissions for programmes along its route.
People, however, are not afraid of the BJP, Gandhi asserted at a public gathering in Biswanath Chariali, the headquarters of Biswanath district.
He also said the Congress will win by a huge margin against the BJP in the upcoming elections.
"We don't make long speeches as part of the yatra. We travel every day for 7-8 hours, talk to delegations, meet people and listen to their issues. And then, we fight for your issues; that is the aim of this yatra.
"When elections come, Congress will defeat BJP by massive margins," Gandhi asserted, urging party workers to march forward despite being threatened, and beaten up, as the fight is for the people.
The yatra is in its fourth day in the state, having re-entered after a night halt in Arunachal Pradesh. It is scheduled to travel through Assam till January 25, covering a total of 833 km across 17 districts.
Gandhi also alleged that flags and banners of the Congress are being damaged in the state.
"They (government) think they can threaten the people and suppress them. But, they are not realising this is not Rahul Gandhi's yatra. It is a yatra for the voice of the people," he said.
"Neither Rahul Gandhi nor people of the state are afraid of them," the former Congress chief said.
He continued to target Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, terming him as the most corrupt CM in the country.
"Everyone knows that the CM and his entire family are the most corrupt. The Assam government is run for the benefit of one family... the Congress MP alleged.
He said that injustice was being done to farmers, who don't get the price for their produce, youths who don't find jobs after finishing studies and traders who bore the brunt of demonetisation and GST.

It is to raise these issues and be the voice of people that the Nyay Yatra has been launched, Gandhi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

