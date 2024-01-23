Nagaland Cong Committee stages protest, alleges violence against Nyay Yatra

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest demonstration at Congress Bhavan, Kohima, on Monday, and condemned the alleged acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam.

"Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, led by its senior leaders staged a protest demonstration at Congress Bhavan, Kohima, today, in condemnation of the repeated attacks on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy by BJP workers in Assam over the past three days," read a press statement from the Nagaland Congress.

According to the statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been championing the causes of the women, youth and other marginalized sections of society through this Yatra, and has successfully covered the three states of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh peacefully, without any untoward incidents.

The Congress Committee alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is desperately putting everything at its disposal to stop the Yatra.

"It is regrettable, that in Assam, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is desperately putting everything at its disposal to stop the Yatra, ranging from tearing down of posters and banners to carrying out multiple planned attacks on the convoy, leading to many casualties among the yatris, including injuries to the Assam PCC President", it said.

"The NPCC strongly condemns the state-sanctioned acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam and reaffirms our full support and commitment towards the success of the Yatra," it added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday who arrived at the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam, took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was denied permission to enter the shrine.

"We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?..." Rahul Gandhi said.

"I want to go to the temple, what is wrong with this? Earlier we were invited but now the administration is saying that we cannot go. "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..."(Perhaps today only one person can go to the temple)," the Congress leader said in an apparent dig at PM Modi.

The Congress leader's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is currently on its Assam leg.