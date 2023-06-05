close

CM asked to set up Peaceful Karnataka helpline to prevent spread of hatred

The minister had on Sunday cautioned Hindutva leader and author Chakravarty Sulibele for creating chaos for four years during BJP rule, and said any repetition of such incidents will land him in jail

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Monday asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and State Home Minister G Parameshwara to set up a helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka' to ensure no one spreads hatred.

Patil's request for a helpline came in reaction to a report quoting Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya saying that the BJP would set up a helpline to stop the party cadets being targeted.

Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka' to ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress, and to protect 'Brand Karnataka'," Patil tweeted.

The minister had on Sunday cautioned the Hindutva leader and author Chakravarty Sulibele for creating chaos for four years during BJP rule, and said any repetition of such incidents will land him in jail.

"Ask that Sulibele what he did in the last four years. We are rectifying whatever disturbance he had caused. We will put an end to the disturbances caused by him such as textbooks (revision), raising unwanted issues like hijab, halal and azaan. If you do such drama in future, you will have to spend time behind the bars," Patil said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah Congress

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

