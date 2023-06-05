Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

It was an awkward moment for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, when slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' rented the air while he was delivering a public address in this capital city of Rajasthan.

Maurya was addressing the public on the occasion of Mali Mahasangam, organised to press for 12 per cent reservation -- for the community on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

As soon as Maurya started speaking and praising the BJP government, Gehlot followers started raising slogans in his favour forcing the former to stop in the middle.

Though the organisers requested for peace and calm, Maurya expressed his annoyance saying that he would raise the community's demands at the right platform.

"If there is any grievance against me, it should be conveyed in writing, he said, adding that "one needs to be careful of people who are dividing the community."

Also Read Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan Cong projected unity but 'issues' between Gehlot, Pilot unresolved: Rpts Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top Ashok Gehlot hopefull to work with Sachin Pilot, stresses on 'patience' Huge gap in global talk, local walk: Jairam Ramesh jibes on Environment Day To ensure Kharge, Rahul availability, Oppn unity meet now likely on June 23 Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

He concluded his address and left the gathering.

'Gehlot zindabad' slogans were also raised during the gathering of former minister and BJP leader Prabhulal Saini.

--IANS

arc/shb/