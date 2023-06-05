close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

It was an awkward moment for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, when slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' rented the air while he was delivering a public address in this capital city of Rajasthan.

IANS Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It was an awkward moment for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, when slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' rented the air while he was delivering a public address in this capital city of Rajasthan.

Maurya was addressing the public on the occasion of Mali Mahasangam, organised to press for 12 per cent reservation -- for the community on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

As soon as Maurya started speaking and praising the BJP government, Gehlot followers started raising slogans in his favour forcing the former to stop in the middle.

Though the organisers requested for peace and calm, Maurya expressed his annoyance saying that he would raise the community's demands at the right platform.

"If there is any grievance against me, it should be conveyed in writing, he said, adding that "one needs to be careful of people who are dividing the community."

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Cong projected unity but 'issues' between Gehlot, Pilot unresolved: Rpts

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Ashok Gehlot hopefull to work with Sachin Pilot, stresses on 'patience'

Huge gap in global talk, local walk: Jairam Ramesh jibes on Environment Day

To ensure Kharge, Rahul availability, Oppn unity meet now likely on June 23

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

He concluded his address and left the gathering.

'Gehlot zindabad' slogans were also raised during the gathering of former minister and BJP leader Prabhulal Saini.

--IANS

arc/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan government

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Huge gap in global talk, local walk: Jairam Ramesh jibes on Environment Day

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

To ensure Kharge, Rahul availability, Oppn unity meet now likely on June 23

Congress President Malikarjuna Kharge
2 min read

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

BJP
2 min read

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Most Popular

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

Excise case: HC to pronounce order on Monday on Sisodia's interim bail plea

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan
4 min read

Stop politicising train crash: BJP on demand for Vaishnaw's resignation

BJP
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon