Oppn to continue demanding Shah's statement on security breach: Sources

According to the sources, during their floor coordination meeting this morning, leaders of the INDIA parties decided to continue their aggressive stance in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha

amit shah

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Opposition parties will continue their aggressive protests in both Houses of Parliament and press for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue, sources said on Friday.
According to the sources, during their floor coordination meeting this morning, leaders of the INDIA parties decided to continue their aggressive stance in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing multiple adjournments due to disruptions since two men jumped in the Lok Sabha gallery on Wednesday, following which opposition MPs demanded a statement from the home minister.
Opposition MPs have also demanded a discussion on the issue, and action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry of at least one of the culprits.
A Rajya Sabha member said when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called a meeting of floor leaders around 1 pm, opposition leaders refused to attend it.
"We do not want any backdoor talks. Government should answer on the floor of the House," the leader said.
According to a senior leader who attended the opposition meeting on Friday morning, MPs discussed how government is trying create a "new normal" by not allowing posters to the Houses, and suspending MPs for entering the Well of the House.
While according to rules, placards are not allowed in the Houses, opposition MPs over the years have been protesting in Parliament by showing placards, raising slogans, and stepping in the Well of the House.
"These are part of Parliamentary democracy. Government is trying to manufacture a new normal," the opposition leader said.
On Friday, almost all opposition MPs trooped in the Well of the House with placards, raising slogans. The House was adjourned in less than a minute of meeting at 11 am, and then at 2 pm when it was adjourned for the day.
Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes.

An opposition leader referred to a precedent when after the December 2001 attack on Parliament, a debate was held in both the Houses, and then home minister LK Advani replied to the debate, while prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made interventions in both Houses.
Opposition party leaders will hold a meeting again on Monday morning in the chamber of Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amit Shah Om Birla Parliament winter session Parliament attacks Opposition

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon