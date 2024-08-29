Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / CM Majhi slams Mamata for making hateful, negative comments on Odisha

CM Majhi slams Mamata for making hateful, negative comments on Odisha

Majhi also alleged that Banerjee was making "vindictive" comments "without giving justice to the victim of Kolkata hospital rape and murder case

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making "negative" and "hateful" comments on the coastal state.
Referring to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital, Majhi also alleged that Banerjee was making "vindictive" comments "without giving justice to the victim of the heinous crime".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected," Banerjee had said, addressing a TMC students' wing rally in Kolkata on Wednesday.
"Odisha is a peaceful state and its people are responsible...who has given you the authority to make negative, divisive and insensitive remarks on Odisha? The people of Odisha will not accept such a hateful, negative remark and insensitive attitude towards our state," Majhi said on X on Wednesday night.
He urged Banerjee to refrain from making such comments.
"Without giving justice to the victim of the heinous crime, the vindictive comments you are making are dangerous for the country. I urge you to refrain from making this kind of statement and remain calm, Majhi said on the microblogging site.

More From This Section

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Under fire over Shivaji statue collapse, CM Shinde meets top officials

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal govt to implement Bulk Drug Park Project on its own, says CM Sukhu

Suresh Gopi, Suresh

Suresh Gopi files complaint against media, Cong MLA calls for action

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Why Centre not shutting down Mahadev betting app: Bhupesh Baghel

Deepender Hooda, Deepender

UPS anti-employee scheme, will implement OPS after winning: Deepender Hooda

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The incident triggered a country-wide protest, demanding justice for the deceased medic.
Mamata Banerjee, being a woman, has failed to protect women in her state. Instead of giving priority to the safety of women, today she is trying to divide the country. This effort will never be fulfilled, the people will give a befitting reply," Majhi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Bengal Bandh, Bengal Protest, Kolkata Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE news: BJP to begin sit-in protests in West Bengal

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Prez's disappointment over Kolkata rape shows Bengal's indifference: UP CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam CM Himanta hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' speech

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata case news updates: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

TMC MP Abhishek demands stricter anti-rape laws, says will move Bill in LS

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Odisha West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon