Cong MP asks for higher share in Budget, demands separate nation for south

Karnataka politician DK Suresh threatened a call for separate nationhood for southern states after accusing the Centre of disproportionately distributing share of GST and direct tax funds

Congress president DK Shivakumar with brother DK Suresh party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly (Photo: ANI)

Congress president DK Shivakumar with MP DK Suresh after party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly (Photo: ANI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Congress president and deputy CM DK Shivakumar, has raised the idea of separate nationhood for southern states, stirring a massive controversy a day after the Interim Budget session in Parliament. This proposition, a first from a Karnataka politician came amid accusations of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s unfair treatment towards Karnataka.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the MP wrote, "While Karnataka stands 2nd in Highest GST Collection, it is one of the last few states to receive grants. Karnataka was among the states that lost heavily under the 15th Finance Commission. The 14th Finance Commission gave Karnataka a share of 4.71 per cent in the divisible pool of taxes. The state's share came down to 3.64 per cent."

Suresh's statements on Thursday, a response to the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, argued that taxes collected from southern states were disproportionately distributed in the north. He warned that if this perceived injustice was not rectified, southern states might be compelled to demand separate nationhood.
"The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states. The South Indian states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to north Indian states. If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country," the Congress leader said.

"The Centre is getting over Rs 4 trillion from us and what we are getting in return is negligible. We have to question this. If this is not rectified, all southern states have to raise their voices demanding a separate nation," Suresh added.

Deputy CM Shivakumar defended his brother's perspective, stating that Suresh merely echoed public sentiment. "He (Suresh) has only expressed people's view. People feel ignored, and he has only voiced the injustice happening to people," Shivakumar asserted, while emphasising his commitment to the unity of India.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not endorse Suresh's call for separate statehood. Instead, he attributed the disparity in resource distribution among states to the Centre and urged it to ensure equitable allocation.

Congress leader HK Patil, while not overtly supporting Suresh's stance, acknowledged the perceived injustice towards southern states, particularly during times of drought, emphasising the lack of financial relief.

The opposition BJP sharply criticised Suresh's statement, accusing the Congress of having a divisive mindset. Opposition leader R Ashoka drew parallels between Suresh's remarks and the party's historical 'Divide and Rule' strategy, stating, "On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is carrying out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and on the other hand, DK Suresh calls for Bharat Todo."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress of having an agenda to 'divide people' and engaging in North-South conflict and appeasement politics. The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing debates on equitable resource distribution and financial disparity among states.

This also comes months ahead of the 2024 general elections, poised for later this year

(With agency inputs)
 
Topics : Congress Karnataka Member of Parliament south india Budget Union Budget GST collection state finances BS Web Reports BJP

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

