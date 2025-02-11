Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Cong MP moves adjournment motion over safety of women passengers in trains

Cong MP moves adjournment motion over safety of women passengers in trains

He cited a recent incident where a pregnant woman was allegedly thrown out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train after resisting an rape attempt

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Manickam Tagore also mentioned that this is not an isolated incident as there have been numerous cases of harassment, molestation, and even rape of women passengers in trains across the country | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of safety of women passengers in trains.

He cited a recent incident where a pregnant woman was allegedly thrown out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train after resisting an rape attempt.

In his notice, Tagore said, "That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, the growing concern over the safety of women passengers in trains, as evidenced by the recent horrific incident of a pregnant woman being thrown out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train after resisting an attempted rape, and to request the Railway Minister to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, particularly women, during their journey by train."

 

He asserted that the recent incident on the Coimbatore- Tirupati Intercity Express train is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of women passengers in trains. "The fact that the accused was a habitual offender and had been involved in similar cases in the past highlights the laxity of the railway authorities in ensuring the safety of passengers," the Congress MP said.

Manickam Tagore also mentioned that this is not an isolated incident as there have been numerous cases of harassment, molestation, and even rape of women passengers in trains across the country.

"Therefore, I request the Railway Minister to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, particularly women, during their journey by train. This includes increasing the number of women police personnel and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in trains, installing CCTV cameras in all coaches, and providing emergency response systems for passengers to report any incidents of harassment or molestation," he demanded.

Notably, the budget session of parliament commenced on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP chief Nadda slams Opposition over deportation row of Indians from US

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Will comment after meeting: J&K CM on INDIA bloc's unity after Delhi polls

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan

Punjab govt can fall anytime, Kejriwal will never win again: Brij Bhushan

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Need to convey message delicately: Tharoor on US' treatment of deportees

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

We ensured Centre sends relief funds: Priyanka Gandhi on Wayanad landslide

Topics : Budget session Congress women safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon