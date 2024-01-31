Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cong Telangana unit authorises party high command to finalise RS candidates

The Congress is likely to finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by February 15

Congress

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pradesh Election Committee of the Congress' Telangana unit on Tuesday passed a resolution authorising party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to finalise its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to fill three vacancies from the state.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said a unanimous resolution was passed authorising Kharge and the Congress' Central Election Committee to finalise the candidates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The meeting, attended by Deepa Dasmunshi -- the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Telangana in-charge -- and other leaders, discussed the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha elections and finalised an action plan, he said.
Elections will be held to fill three vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.
Reddy -- who is also the Congress' Telangana unit chief -- said applications from probable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will be accepted at Gandhi Bhavan, the party's headquarters in the state.
Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats.
The Congress is likely to finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by February 15, Reddy told PTI.
He added that the party aims to win all 17 seats in the state.
Reddy also said, "We don't see any difference between the BJP and the BRS. They are one and the same."

The chief minister further announced that the state government will conduct a caste survey, as announced earlier, and a resolution on this will be shortly passed in the assembly.
"We will conduct a BC (Backward Classes) caste census. It is Rahul Gandhi's commitment," he said.

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

CM Hemant Soren is ready to face ED, has nothing to fear: JMM leaders

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress hires DDB Mudra for publicity campaign

14 suspended Oppn MPs to attend House proceedings during Budget session

Mahagathbandhan will fight for justice in Bihar, no need for Nitish: Rahul

In first reaction to Nitish's move, Rahul Gandhi recalls a joke on Bihar CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Telangana govt Telangana Assembly Telangana Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon