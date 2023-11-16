Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address street corner meetings and road shows in five Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Telangana on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi is likely to address a road corner meeting in Pinapaka assembly and from there he will go to Narsampet where he will spend two to three hours at various programmes, the PTI report said.

Gandhi will participate in a "pada yatra" in Warangal East and West constituencies. Later, he will reach Hyderabad by road and address a meeting in Rajendranagar, from where he will fly back to the national capital, the Congress sources were cited as saying in the PTI report.

As the Telangana Assembly elections draw closer, political parties are doing their best to woo voters. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has a comfortable majority in the state and the party has ruled the state since its formation in June 2014. However, the Congress is looking to challenge the incumbent with its "six guarantees", which include affordable cooking gas for eligible families at Rs 500 per cylinder. BRS has also made similar promises in its manifesto.

BJP only has one MLA in Telangana Assembly and it is using national-level leaders in the state for campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have paid visits to the state to garner votes for BJP candidates.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The results will be announced on December 3.



