Cong unable to digest India's growing stature: Naqvi on Rahul's US remarks

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his recent US visit, alleging that the Congress is "unable to digest" democracy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Newly appointed Cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes charge as Minister of Minority Affairs in New Delhi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his recent US visit, alleging that the Congress is "unable to digest" democracy, development and growing stature of the country.

Speaking with reporters here, the former Union minister took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party's "hat-trick of hit wicket" and its "nuisance of no-ball" has driven it out of the political fray.

Asked about Gandhi's remarks in the US, Naqvi said the Congress has "plunged into a pit" of dynastic politics and is "unable to digest" democracy, development and growing stature of the country.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over Gandhi's remarks in the US. Rahul Gandhi had said in the United States that India's democracy was vibrant but attempts were being made to weaken it through the misuse of various agencies.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

