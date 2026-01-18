Congress handed over Assam's land to infiltrators for votes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of handing over Assam's land to infiltrators for votes during its rule in the northeastern state.

Modi, while addressing a rally here, alleged that infiltration kept increasing during the Congress rule in Assam for decades, with illegal immigrants encroaching upon forests, animal corridors and traditional institutions.

'The BJP government is protecting Assam's identity and culture by evicting infiltrators who encroached land,' he said.

Modi said the Congress has lost the trust of people as it gives a 'message of negative politics', and now, the BJP is the 'first choice of voters in the country.

'Voters trust BJP for good governance and development. In the Bihar polls, people gave the party record votes and seats even after 20 years in power, he said.

In the Maharashtra civic polls, too, people voted for the BJP and even in Kerala, 'we now have a mayor from the party', Modi said.