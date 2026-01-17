Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mumbai mayor race: Shinde Sena shifts newly elected corporators to hotel

Mumbai mayor race: Shinde Sena shifts newly elected corporators to hotel

The move comes amid Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's remark earlier in the day that his party could install its mayor in the metropolis if God wills

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Shiv Sena has decided to move its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel as the race to pick the next Mumbai mayor heats up.

The Eknath Shinde-led outfit contested 90 seats and won 29 in the Mumbai civic polls, results of which were announced on Friday. A senior party leader said the corporators were being moved to a luxury hotel in Bandra to help them "refresh" after a hectic election season.  The leader, however, gave no clarity on how long the corporators will be housed in the luxury hotel. Another party functionary cited orientation of newly elected members behind the move, adding the corporators will be housed in the hotel for a couple of days.  The move comes amid Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's remark earlier in the day that his party could install its mayor in the metropolis if God wills. Shinde's 28 corporators are crucial for the BJP to elect their mayor for the first time in the city.  The BJP won 89 seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65, and MNS got 6 seats.  The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat in the BMC.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP, SHiv sena

Maharashtra civic polls: Mahayuti ends Thackerays' 30-year rule in Mumbai

Modi, Narendra Modi

NDA's track record of development struck a chord with Maharashtra: PM Modi

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP triumphs over Thackerays in Mumbai, trumps Pawars in Pune civic polls

Digvijaya Singh, Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh rules out third Rajya Sabha term, tenure ends April 9

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

I&B Ministry's attempt to block Jana Nayagan attack on Tamil culture: Rahul

Topics : Eknath Shinde Mumbai Maha civic polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance