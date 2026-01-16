Friday, January 16, 2026 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / NDA's track record of development struck a chord with Maharashtra: PM Modi

NDA's track record of development struck a chord with Maharashtra: PM Modi

"Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA's agenda of pro-people good governance," Modi said in a post on X

Modi, Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Maharashtra for blessing the NDA's agenda of pro-people governance after the results of the municipal corporation polls projected massive wins for the BJP-led ruling alliance.

According to the trends shown by television channels for 210 out of the 227 seats in Mumbai, the BJP is leading in 90 seats and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 28 electoral wards. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which contested separately, is leading in three wards.

In the opposition camp, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its ally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), are leading in 57 and nine wards respectively. The Congress, which contested in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, is ahead in 15 wards, and others in eight.

 

"Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA's agenda of pro-people good governance," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that the NDA's bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM hails Startup India Mission as a revolution, calls for AI innovations

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP triumphs over Thackerays in Mumbai, trumps Pawars in Pune civic polls

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Mumbai civic polls: 52.94% turnout recorded; down from 55.53% in 2017

Raj Thackeray in BMC polls

BMC election results 2026: Here's a list of winners across top wards

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to visit Assam from Jan 17, unveil Amrit Bharat trains, launch projects

"Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with," Modi said.

The prime minister said he was very proud of every NDA karyakarta who worked tirelessly among people across Maharashtra.

"They talked about our alliance's track record, highlighted our vision for the coming times and also effectively countered the lies of the Opposition. My best wishes to them," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Digvijaya Singh, Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh rules out third Rajya Sabha term, tenure ends April 9

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

I&B Ministry's attempt to block Jana Nayagan attack on Tamil culture: Rahul

Raj Thackeray,Raj

Civic polls: Raj Thackeray accuses Mahayuti of bribing voters, candidates

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt, says VB-G RAM G Act benefits corporates

PM Modi at Swabhiman Parv

Forces opposing Somnath rebuilding still active, need to defeat them: PM

Topics : Narendra Modi NDA BMC polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayFederal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance