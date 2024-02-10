Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress mastered art of spoiling accomplishments: FM Sitharaman in RS

She said the Modi-led government toiled for 10 years to bring the economy back on track, taking India from 'Fragile Five' to 5th largest economy of the world

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Sitharaman said the inflation rate was below 4 per cent in the last year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, but it remained significantly high during the 10-year UPA regime | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took a dig at the Congress saying the grand old party mastered the art of ruining accomplishments of the previous government as they did while managing inflation during the 10-year UPA regime.
Replying to a short duration discussion on 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in the Rajya Sabha, she said there was mismanagement of the economy during 2004-2014 by the Congress-led UPA government.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She said the Modi-led government toiled for 10 years to bring the economy back on track, taking India from 'Fragile Five' to 5th largest economy of the world. She said that India is soon going to become the world's third largest economy.
Sitharaman said the inflation rate was below 4 per cent in the last year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, but it remained significantly high during the 10-year UPA regime.
"Gur ko gobar karna inki mastery hai (Congress has mastery of ruining something that has been accomplished)," she said.
The finance minister attacked the Congress, saying its government did complete developments in time, but now Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitors progress of development projects, even with district-level officers.
Giving reasons for coming out with the White Paper now, Sitharaman said a similar exercise earlier would have impacted the confidence of institutions, investors, as well as the people.
As an elected government, she said it is imperative to inform the public and Parliament about the true picture of the economy during the UPA regime and efforts taken by the Modi government to revive the economy.
In an apparent jibe at the erstwhile National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi, the finance minister said India needs a clean and accountable governance, and not governance through extra-constitutional body.
Congress fears people who could overshadow the 'first family', she said, citing names of great leaders like B R Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Karpoori Thakur.
In her reply, she highlighted various measures taken by the Modi government to restore the economy back on track. She also said unemployment rate for graduates declined from 17.3 per cent in 2017 to 13.4 per cent in 2023.

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Congress has outdated ideology; we extend our sympathies: PM Modi in RS

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

Oppn walks out of RS; CPI(M) refuses participation in Ram Temple discussion

Will announce candidates for 13 Punjab LS seats within fortnight: Kejriwal

Dalits, OBCs, tribals biggest beneficiaries of pro-poor schemes: PM Modi

BJP got Rs 1,300 cr via electoral bonds, over 7 times what Cong received

Dismiss Maharashtra govt, impose President's rule: Uddhav Thackerey

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Congress BJP Rajya Sabha Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon