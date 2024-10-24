Business Standard
Congress releases list of 7 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly bypolls

Voting for Rajasthan by-polls will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Congress has released its list of candidates on all seven seats in Rajashtan by-polls that will be held on November 13.

As per the list, the party has fielded Amit Ola from Jhunjhunu, Aryaan Zubair from Ramgarh, Deen Dayal Bairwa from Dausa, Kastoor Chand Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Ratan Choudhary from Khinswar, Reshma Meena from Salumber (ST), and Mahesh Roat from Chorasi (ST)

Congress Rajasthan Chief Govind Dotasra posted on X and extended his wishes to the candidates.

He said, "Hearty congratulations to all the Congress candidates and best wishes for victory in advance. I have full faith that in the by-elections, the public will give strength to public issues by making the Congress candidates victorious with a huge margin and will teach a lesson to the failed BJP government."

 

The voting for Rajasthan by-polls will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The bypolls on 48 constituencies are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Earlier on October 15, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced bypolls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats that will occur in two phases alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Voting for the first phase, covering 47 Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will take place on November 13. The second phase will occur on November 20 for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

