Business Standard
Home / Politics / 'Delhi pollution due to BJP's bad politics': Atishi's 'don't hate' appeal

'Delhi pollution due to BJP's bad politics': Atishi's 'don't hate' appeal

Delhi CM acknowledge the recent rise in air pollution and pollution in Yamuna river. However, she claimed that BJP's poor politics is the only reason behind the environmental crisis

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi,Tuesday, Oct.15,2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the rising air and water pollution in the national capital, alleging that the saffron party-led governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are intentionally releasing poisonous water and ignoring the stubble burning crisis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“The BJP hates the people of Delhi to such a level that they are using their governments as a weapon against Delhi,” Atishi alleged, urging the saffron to “hate the Aam Aadmi Party but not the public of Delhi.”
 
Atishi acknowledged that there has been a rise in air pollution in Delhi and in the Yamuna river in the past few days. She blamed UP and Haryana for deliberately releasing industrial untreated waste in Yamuna. “We saw foams being formed at Kalindi Kunj barrage at the time of Diwali and Chhath. The water of Yamuna that is being sent to Wazirabad barrage, has increased ammonia…,” she said, adding that the ammonia levels are so high that it cannot be treated.

On the stubble burning crisis, she said, “It has increased in Haryana by 23 per cent, and in UP by 70 per cent between 2021 and 2023.”

More From This Section

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a selfie during a programme, in Wayanad. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi says Wayanad will have two MPs, urges support for Priyanka

Jairam Ramesh

Centre must take people into confidence on China border row: Congress

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi to debut with Wayanad LS bypoll nomination; hold roadshow

Prashant Bhushan, advocate

Flare-ups in HP reveal Cong not immune to communalism: Prashant Bhushan

AAP, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi polls: Several leaders hit the streets in AAP's padyatra campaign

Delhi AQI touch 367 on Wednesday evening 

Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party will find a solution to the pollution crisis that has made Delhi unlivable. Air pollution levels in the national capital dipped further on Wednesday, touching 367 as of 4.00 pm. This is slightly higher than the 24-hour average of 327, which indicates ‘very poor’ air quality.

Such pollution levels are considered harmful for human beings and can impact their health in the long run. According to a Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) report, Delhites are on track to lose an average of 12 years of life expectancy due to the high pollution levels.

Many weather air quality monitoring stations remained in ‘red’ on Wednesday, with air quality levels hovering around the 350-400 mark. Pollution levels are categorised as 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

On the other hand, the BJP has been criticising the AAP government for failing to curb the pollution crisis despite being in power for the last 10 years.

Also Read

Delhi pollution

Breathe at your own risk: How Delhi's air is taking a dangerous turn

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Pollution may rise due to stubble burning in neighbouring states: Gopal Rai

stubble burning

Air pollution: 22 FIRs lodged, 16 Haryana farmers held for stubble burning

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips each day amidst rising AQI: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai, Gopal

'Red Light on-Gaadi off' campaign against pollution commences in Delhi

Topics : Atishi Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality BS Web Reports Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon