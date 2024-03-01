Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress slams govt over 'surge' in rejection rates of EPF final settlement

Ramesh asserted that each rejection is a slap on the face of working families and a cause of immense stress and anguish for them

Rupee, NPS, National Pension System

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed the rejection rates of EPF final settlement have been surging

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday slammed the government over the reported surge in rejection rates of Employees Provident Fund final settlement and claimed the defining feature of the "anyay kaal" of last 10 years has been that no community could to get their full due.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed the rejection rates of EPF final settlement have been surging, up from around 13 per cent in 2017-18 to nearly 34 per cent in 2022-23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The defining feature of the 'Anyay-kaal' of the last 10 years has been that no community is able to get its full due: Women are left out of the job market, the youth are unable to seek employment and the farmers are unable to get adequate prices," he alleged.
"Even the 'shramik', the worker who earns his living through wages, is unable to access his/her own earnings. The EPFO, the government-run organization that administers the Provident Fund for India's workers, has seen a sharp rise in rejection rates for final settlement of Provident Fund (PF) claims," he said.
Around one in three claims for the final settlement of EPF is now rejected, up from 13 per cent in 2017-18, he said.
Ramesh asserted that each rejection is a slap on the face of working families and a cause of immense stress and anguish for them.
He claimed that the "mismanaged" shift to an online system for processing claims is the key reason for this denial. At least one retired worker has been driven to commit suicide by the insensitive and bureaucratic policies of the EPFO, Ramesh claimed.
Ramesh asserted that the Congress' 'Paanch Nyay Agenda' of which 'Shramik Nyay (justice for workers) is a core principle that will ensure no worker or their family will ever be denied the full due of their labour.

Also Read

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

EPFO fixes 8.25% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

New provisions for partial pension withdrawal: All you need to know

EPFO to generate 16 mn net payrolls in FY24, says SBI Ecowrap report

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP to contest 11 seats in Assam, AGP 2, UPPL 1

NDA 4 short of majority Rajya Sabha after polls; What it means for BJP?

LPG cylinder may cost Rs 2,000 if BJP returns to power: WB CM Mamata

PM chairs CEC meet in Delhi to finalise 1st list of candidates for LS polls

Deciphering Naveen Patnaik: What is Odisha CM's political grammar?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Centre BJP Employees Provident Fund pension funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon