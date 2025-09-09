Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Oppn MPs also voted for Radhakrishnan, listening to their conscience: BJP

Oppn MPs also voted for Radhakrishnan, listening to their conscience: BJP

About 40 MPs belonging to the opposition camp supported the NDA's vice presidential candidate Radhakrishnan, listening to their conscience, he said

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. | File Image

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Tuesday hailed NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan's election as the 15th Vice President of India and said the poll outcome was an indication of his wider acceptance as several MPs from the opposition camp also voted for him after "listening to their conscience.

Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against the joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300, winning the contest with a bigger-than-expected margin, indicating cross-voting from the rival camp.

Expressing gratitude towards all those who voted for Radhakrishnan, BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Sanjay Jaiswal, said the NDA nominee won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes because he received support from some opposition MPs also.

 

About 40 MPs belonging to the opposition camp supported the NDA's vice presidential candidate Radhakrishnan, listening to their conscience, he said.

We express gratitude towards them also, he told PTI Videos in the Parliament House Complex.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

Nation continues to wait for Dhankar to speak out, says Jairam Ramesh

TAx

GST rate reforms: Oppn-ruled states call for additional levy for 5 yrs

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Oppn states demand compensation for revenue loss due to GST reform proposal

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons, no need to stretch it: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

Amit Shah tables Bill to remove arrested ministers amid opposition protests

The BJP MP also hailed the prime minister's leadership for the NDA's decision to nominate Radhakrishnan for the vice presidential polls.

Whatever decision is taken under the leadership of the prime minister is correct. That's why our (NDA) candidate (won), he said  Despite our strength of 427, we got 452 votes. This indicates that our candidate had wider acceptance, the BJP leader added.

In an apparent reference to the votes which were declared invalid, Jaiswal said 15 MPs "deliberately" did not cast their votes properly.

They may have done so because they neither wanted to go with the INDI alliance nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

BJP's arithmetic victory a moral, political defeat: Congress on VP poll

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. | File Image

Datanomics: Low vote share, big office as new VP's winning margin declinespremium

CP Radhakrishnan, Rajiv Ranjan

NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan elected India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan, Modi, Narendra Modi

C P Radhakrishnan thanks President Murmu, PM Modi after his election as VP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba travelled in the bullet train. | Photo: Reuters

From Tokyo to Berlin: Indian states step up global push for investmentspremium

Topics : Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalNepal Protest UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon