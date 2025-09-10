Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Artificial shortage' of urea in Andhra becomes ₹200-250 cr scam: Jagan

'Artificial shortage' of urea in Andhra becomes ₹200-250 cr scam: Jagan

Listing out the prices of various commodities, he claimed that the previous YSRCP government had always intervened and supported farmers when prices dropped

Alleging that farmers are not receiving adequate support prices for their produce in the state, Jagan said it has driven them to "suicide" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Lashing out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the "shortage" in urea supply to farmers, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the artificial scarcity of the fertiliser has resulted in a scam of ₹200- ₹250 crore.

Addressing a press conference, Jagan claimed that the police threatened to register cases against YSRCP leaders who took part in the protests organised by his party on Tuesday.

Alleging that farmers are not receiving adequate support prices for their produce in the state, Jagan said it has driven them to "suicide".

It is evident that the fertiliser is being diverted to the black market, creating scarcity. With the encouragement and involvement of Chandrababu Naidu, its sale in the black market has turned into a scam worth ₹200- ₹250 crore. The ill-gotten money is being distributed from the top to the bottom (of the leadership), the former CM alleged.

 

Listing out the prices of various commodities, he claimed that the previous YSRCP government had always intervened and supported farmers when prices dropped.

Referring to the state government's decision to develop 10 medical colleges under the PPP model, Jagan alleged that government assets were being sold for peanuts by Naidu's administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

