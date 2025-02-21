Friday, February 21, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / CM Rekha Gupta's govt scraps ex-CM, ministers' personal staff appointments

CM Rekha Gupta's govt scraps ex-CM, ministers' personal staff appointments

After taking oath as Delhi CM on Thursday, Rekha Gupta held her first cabinet meeting, announcing Ayushman Bharat's Rs 5 lakh top-up and tabling 14 pending CAG reports in the Assembly

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has dismissed all co-terminus appointments linked to the offices of the former chief minister and cabinet ministers. This decision comes a day after Rekha Gupta assumed office as Delhi’s chief minister under the BJP-led administration.  
 
According to the official order, “All the officers, officials and staff from various departments, organisations, corporations, boards, hospitals, etc. 'deployed in diverted capacity' in the offices of CM and ministers shall be deemed to have been relieved from duties with immediate effect and shall report to their respective departments, boards, autonomous bodies, corporations, hospitals, etc. with immediate effect.”
 
 
  The directive further states, “The offices of CM and Ministers will submit fresh proposals to GAD... However, regular staff of DANICS, DSS, and Steno cadre will continue to work in their respective offices under the newly sworn-in chief minister, ministers till further orders.”

Also Read

Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA

CAG report to be tabled on Feb 25 in Delhi Assembly: BJP's Vijender Gupta

Vijendra Gupta

BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta nominated for Delhi Assembly Speaker post

Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi chief minister, ending BJP's 27-year wait

New Delhi: BJP leader Rekha Gupta arrives for its legislature party meeting, at the party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 (PTI Photo)

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today: Check date, time and venue

Ravi Shankar, Ravi

Prasad, OP Dhankar appointed as BJP's observers for Delhi CM selection

 

First Cabinet meet

After taking the oath as Delhi’s chief minister on Thursday, Rekha Gupta held her first cabinet meeting the same day. During the meeting, she announced two significant decisions: the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports in the Assembly’s first session.  
At a press conference, she also revealed the portfolio allocations for her council of ministers.  
 
On her second day in office, the chief minister, along with her ministers, is scheduled to meet officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to assess the conditions of roads and water supply in the capital.  
 
“Today, the Cabinet will meet with the PWD and Jal Board officers and review all works (related to the departments). The issue of potholed roads will be seriously taken up,” she said.  
 
She confirmed that the Delhi government would roll out the Centre’s flagship scheme in the city, a key pre-election commitment by the BJP, which had previously criticised the AAP government for not implementing it.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

crime scene

Oppn flags under-utilisation of funds, crime in Delhi at panel meet on MHA

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

KIIT suicide row

KIIT issue: Unhappy with reply, BJD, Cong stage walkout in Odisha Assembly

Amit Palekar

Goa : AAP chief Palekar claims harassment by police in land grabbing case

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers in Raebareily to set for UP elections 2027

Topics : Delhi Assembly Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon