Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Dhankar sparks controversy, compares Mahatma with PM Modi; draws criticism

Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'Mahapurush' of the last century and PM Modi as the 'Yugpurush' of this century

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has received sharp criticism from Congress MP Manickam Tagore for allegedly comparing Mahatma Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'Mahapurush' of the last century and PM Modi as the 'Yugpurush' of this century.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I want to tell you one thing. The mahapurush (great man) of the last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush (man of the era) of this century," he said.
VP Dhankar was addressing an event organised on the birth anniversary celebrations of Jain mystic and philosopher, Shrimad Rajchandra at Opera House in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday.
"Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of the British through Satyagraha and non-violence. India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken us to a path where we always wanted to be," Dhankhar added.
The official 'X' handle of the Vice President of India also shared a clip of Dhankar's speech.
Further talking about similarities in both great personalities, Dhankhar said, "One thing is common between these two great personalities, Mahatma Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi. They have reflected with respect to Shrimad Rajchandraji."
Reacting to the Vice President's remarks, Congress MP and Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore took to the social media platform 'X', and said that, "he has crossed all limits of sycophancy."
"If you compare (Modi) with Mahatma, it's shameful, Sir. We all know there is a limit to sycophancy; now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair and position and to be a sycophant does not add value, Sir. With respect," the Congress MP wrote while tagging a clip of VP Dhankhar's speech.

Also Read

Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar

Narratives pernicious, sinister: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi

Former president of Mongolia meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

India, Philippines underline commitment to strengthen bilateral relations

Assets of recontesting Telangana MLAs grew 65% in 5 years: ADR data

PIL challenges hike in Bihar quotas, JD(U) prez suspects 'BJP hand'

Defamation case: Sultanpur court summons Rahul over remarks on Amit Shah

Previous govts 'looted' exchequer, we're spending on welfare: Kejriwal

BRS, Congress spar after EC revokes order for aid to Telangana farmers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jagdeep Dhankar Vice President Mahatma Gandhi Congress

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon